Q: Why aren’t there speed limit signs on this roadway? When one pulls out on to M-115 in this area (between Mesick and Cadillac) many cars are still going 64 mph.
A: Michigan Department of Transportation North Region Communications Representative James Lake told Rover there is no rule for how often to post a speed limit sign, other than at the start of a change in a speed limit. He also said MDOT has six 55 mph speed limit signs in this nearly 18-mile stretch, three in each direction, so drivers have a few reminders along the way. Speed limit signs aren’t posted after every intersection, but that’s true on all state highways, not just this section, according to Lake.
When it comes to the 55 mph speed limit, Lake said that’s the general speed limit unless otherwise posted on state highways. MDOT is usually looking to point out to drivers what is different, rather than what is the same, which is why we post more signs when the speed limit is less than 55 mph, according to Lake.
Those notices come in the form of lower posted speed limits, such as 35 mph or 45 mph, “Reduced Speed Ahead‘ signs, and advisory speed limits around curves. Lake said MDOT has posted additional speed limit signs on sections of state highways with 65 mph speed limits, as that also represents a change from typical.
As for whether drivers are following posted speed limits or not, Lake said MDOT is not an enforcement agency.
"We put up speed limit signs, and we hope they are obeyed, but every individual driver has a personal and legal responsibility to operate their vehicle at the legal, posted speed limit," he said. "Our colleagues at the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post have increased patrols on that section of M-115 this summer with the goal of lowering observed speeds and reducing the number of crashes."
Q: We noticed that there is a lot of tall grass on Cedar Street in Cadillac by the railroad tracks. Will they be mowed soon?
A: Rover contacted Cadillac DPW Operations Manager Ken Payne who told him on Wednesday that everything on Cedar Street south to the tracks was mowed. There, however, was a portion that wasn't mowed where a house is for sale. Payne said he instructed his crews to mow that portion on Wednesday.
In the past, the homeowner would mow that section but now the house is vacant. He hopes that once the home is sold the new homeowner will take to care for that section.
