Q: Is the government through sending out the stimulus checks because I have not received it yet?
A: Stimulus checks are being sent out, but numerous things come into play as to why you may not have received it. Anything from eligibility to not filing for a tax return in the last two years could be possibilities. With that in mind, Rover is going to direct you to an IRS website that should be able to help you find the answers you are looking for. The website is www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
Q: UPDATE: How many houses were brought into Cadillac from Jennings and where are they located?
A: A few weeks ago, Rover did some research online and found information about this question, but he asked readers if they had any more information to share it. They did and continue to do so.
Before we go over the information sent in by a reader, let's first do a recap of what Rover reported. Rover found a copy of "Scientific American" from February 1923 that did a story about the move. In the article, it stated 100 homes were moved from Jennings to Cadillac on a specially constructed trailer hauled by a truck. As for where the homes are located, Rover was unable to find that out.
Rover has heard back from many readers about the locations of the homes and received some more information.
This time Keith Cooper reached out to Rover to tell him his parents bought a home from Jennings he grew up in. The 84-year-old also told Rover when his parents bought the home it set north and south along with another home his uncle Earl Edwards bought.
The two hoves have been moved and now are located at 109 Huron Place and 111 Huron Place While he is not positive, Cooper said two cottages behind those two Huron Place homes on Iroquois Place also came from Jennings.
Rover is again grateful for the responses he received and if he gets anymore he will again share this with readers.
If a person wants to ask a question you can email Rover at news@cadillacenews.com and you also submit questions on www.cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.