Q: When was Hector Street changed to Lake Street in Cadillac?
A: Rover then called Cadillac DPW Operations Manager Ken Payne who said he knew the street has been known as Lake Street for at least 30 years, but he wasn't sure the exact amount of time. He said he was going to have to do some research and would get back to Rover. Once he does, Rover will update this answer.
Q: Can Rover investigate why flags are being flown at full staff on M-115 Causeway when our governor weeks ago asked that flags be flown half staff during this awful COVID-19 crisis?
A: Rover looked into what you were talking about and found that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did order U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff throughout the state beginning April 10. That order was given indefinitely to honor those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
Rover then called Cadillac DPW Operations Manager Ken Payne to ask why the flags on the causeway were not being flown at half-staff. He told Rover since the flags were not at a building they didn't have to be lowered to half-staff. He also said that was something they made sure was correct before they put the flags back up.
Upon further research, Rover found out some more information.
The pertinent section of the Flag Code says, "By order of the President, the flag shall be flown at half-staff upon the death of principal figures of the United States Government and the Governor of a State, territory, or possession, as a mark of respect to their memory. In the event of the death of other officials or foreign dignitaries, the flag is to be displayed at half-staff according to Presidential orders, or in accordance with recognized customs or practices not inconsistent with law."
It is important, however, to note that the Flag Code is a code, it is intended to provide guidance and is not obligatory. It carries no civil or criminal penalties for the "misuse" of the Flag. Individuals are not acting illegally when using the flag according to their own rules. The Flag Code is only required to be followed on public or government buildings.
