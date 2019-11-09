Q: I recently read that Michigan teachers took a mandatory class on Islam and Christianity. Were CAPS teachers, or other schools in our area, required to take this class?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown and she said this question was the first time she had heard of anything related to this.
“We did not require any staff to take a class on Christianity or Islam,‘ she said. “We have never discussed any desire for such professional development.‘
Being a curious dog, Rover did a little digging online and believes he found what may have been the catalyst for this question.
Rover found the Thomas More Law Center posted an August 2019 article regarding downstate school districts hosting a training seminar where Islam was the topic. The law center is a national nonprofit public interest law firm based in Ann Arbor. The training seminar was conducted by a Muslim consultant hired by Novi Community Schools District, according to the article.
Other districts that also hired the consultant included Oakland County Schools, Ann Arbor Schools, L’Anse Creuse Public Schools, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, Roseville Community Schools, Farmington Public Schools, Dearborn Public Schools, Birmingham Public Schools, and Melvindale Public Schools.
No schools in the Cadillac area, however, were listed.
Q: When Dollar General moved in on M-115 was there talk about putting a traffic signal on the corner of Sunnyside Drive and M-115?
A: Rover contacted MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center Manager Rick Liptak who said the intersection has been looked at several times regarding a new signal placement. He said it has never warranted having a signal placed. Liptak also said since the new store opened it hasn’t been looked at but he still doesn’t believe the increased traffic would push it over the edge to where a new signal would need to be installed.
That being said, the intersection would likely be looked at again in the future.
