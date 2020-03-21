Q: How long has the cross been at the top of the hill at Revival Center Church on Plett Road in Cadillac?
A: Rover reached out to the church to get this answer and pastor Will Markham responded. Markham told Rover the church purchased the property where the cross is on Aug. 25, 1995. The church, however, wasn't built until 2002.
After the purchase of the land, Markham said the cross was put up on the hill about a month later. He said the first cross that was installed had to be replaced as it was a box shape and the winds wreaked havoc on it. After a few years, the cross was replaced with what is currently standing on the hill. He said it has a lean to it but it has held up.
The cross is 33 feet tall but 7 feet are underground so only 26 feet is visible. While the cross looks small from a distance, once up close to it you can see it isn't. Since its installation, Markham said it has been a regular occurrence for people to come to the cross. He said many people will go to the cross on the hill to pray and the church openly invites anyone to go up there.
He also said on a clear day, it is not uncommon to be able to see up to Sherman Hill. With this September marking 25 years, Markham said the church will likely have some sort of celebration this fall.
"It has become a landmark in the area," he said.
Q: Are there any updates on how G and D's new building is coming along?
A: Rover reached out to G and D's Pizza and Party Store but didn't hear back in time for this week's Ask Rover. When he does he will update in a future Ask Rover column.
