Q: Why did the City of Cadillac move the ice tree?
A: Recently, Cadillac News reporter Chris Lamphere did a story about the ice tree's new location.
Since its inception in 2015, the ice tree has been by the Chris Blackburn Memorial Skatepark, but that changed this season.
This winter, Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said they decided to relocate the ice tree to an empty parking lot adjacent to the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library, according to Lamphere's article.
In Lamphere's article, Dietlin said the new location is easier to access than the skatepark, which required people to park in a lot across the street and walk. Another benefit of the new location is that it's farther from the road than the skatepark, making it less likely to cause ice buildup on the sidewalk or street from the wayward mist.
Last January, the ice tree toppled over as a result of heavy, uneven ice buildup and gusty winds. The city added several anchor lines to the tree to make it more sturdy.
Q UPDATE: Where was William Mitchell's cabin on Lake Mitchell?
A: Rover reached out to Wexford County Historical Society Board of Directors member and past president Amy Schmid last week to see if she could help find out about the cabin. She wasn't able to get any intel then, but this week she came through.
She said she emailed William Mitchell, who is the grandson of Charles Mitchell, who was the son of William Mitchell, who was the brother of George Mitchell. He confirmed there was a lakehouse, but he was too young to remember anything about it. He did, however, tell Schmid that his sister remembered their dad chasing her out of the waters of Lake Mitchell because he saw a snapping turtle near her.
Schmid also talked with a local historian and long time Cadillac resident who told her he remembered the Mitchell cottage being on the eastside of Lake Mitchell near the intersection of where West Division goes into East Lake Mitchell Drive.
That was the best Rover could get regarding the Mitchell cabin, but if anyone knows a more definitive answer to this question, feel free to email rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com and Rover will gladly update this answer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.