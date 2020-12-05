Q: When did the Cadillac Footliters' theater burn down and what caused it?
A: Rover was able to get part of the answer by looking at an article written by Mardi Suhs in 2014 regarding the 50th anniversary of the Cadillac Footliters.
In the article, it said the Footliters was founded in 1964 when a group of theater buffs incorporated and purchased the Old Center Theatre building in downtown Cadillac, a former movie theater.
Perhaps the most difficult hurdle the group faced during its existence was losing their theater in downtown Cadillac in a fire on Nov. 26, 1990. The story said after the fire the group decided that the show must go on. The entire building, sets and costumes were destroyed. But that weekend, they opened with productions of "Christmas Attitudes" and "A Magic Christmas," directed by Randy DeBois, at the Kettenun Center and the Cadillac High School Auditorium.
As for the cause of the fire, the story didn't talk about that and Rover will be looking to get more information about it. Once he does he will update this answer.
Q: Could whoever installed the white poles at the curve by After 26 Depot, either the restaurant or the city, put some type of reflective material from the top to at least halfway down?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover there are two bands of reflective material around the tops of the poles but admitted that it may be time to replace it or add to it. Payne said he will take a look at it and if it does need to be replaced he will make sure it happens.
Q: Why isn't there a light over the intersection on M-55 and Seeley Road?
A: Rover reached out to Michigan Department of Transporation Traverse City Transportation Service Center Manager Rick Liptak who said these types of things would fall under the jurisdiction of the local entity, meaning the city or township the road is in. He said the municipality would contact the power company to have the light installed and then would pay for it monthly.
He said it would take a person or a group of people to approach the municipality's board to request the light be put up.
