Q: What is the meaning of the “thin blue line‘ flag?
A: To answer this question we spoke with Andrew Jacob, the founder, and president of Michigan-based Thin Blue Line USA. Jacob said he started TBLUSA in 2014, inspired by his neighbor who became a police officer. “When he became a police officer, I got to go on ride-along with him and just see what he does risking his life every day,‘ Jacob said. “I’m not a first responder myself, but I’m just an American that supports our law enforcement.‘
Although many variations exist, the standard thin blue line flag features a monochrome American flag with a horizontal blue line separating the top half of the flag from the bottom half. Jacob said that the symbolism of the flag has to do with separating order from chaos.
“The top half of the flag with the stars represents the citizens of the 50 states. The bottom half represents chaos,‘ he said. “The thin blue line is in between creating order in society, separating the order from the chaos. It also has another meaning of just representing all the fallen officers in the line of duty.‘
As already mentioned, there are several variations of the thin blue line flag — flags with a green line for military, a silver line for corrections, a gold line for dispatch, a white line for emergency medical services, and a red line for firefighters. Some flags even have lines that combine different colors, such as red and blue to show support for both police officers and firefighters. Jacobs added that supporting law enforcement isn’t limited to just America. Some variations also include a thin blue line over monochrome Canadian and British flags. “All over the world — law enforcement isn’t just in America,‘ Jacob said. “It has the same meaning.‘
Since its debut, the “thin blue line‘ flag has come under fire as an alt-right symbol. Most notably, the flag was reported to appear alongside Confederate flags at the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right‘ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jacob said that he does not support any use of the flag by hateful groups. “It’s not associated with hate or bigotry,‘ he said. “The thin blue line flag has no politics involved. It represents our law enforcement.‘
“There’s challenging times in America right now,‘ Jacob said. “We show that we back the blue.‘
Q: On a drive heading northeast on M-115 to M-37, I noticed that there is a lot of tall grass growing along the sides of the road. Are there any planes to get it mowed any time soon?
A: Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper said they mow for the Michigan Department of Transportation and the plan was to start Monday to mow. It will take 10-14 days once started. The thoroughfares that will be mowed are M-115, M-55, M-37, and U.S. 131.
