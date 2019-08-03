Q: What has happened to the tornado warning sirens in Cadillac? It has been a long time since I heard them tested or used.
A: Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said before he took over the department there used to be tests done for the warning sirens. He believes it was the first Saturday of every month but since he took over the reins as emergency management coordinator they have not been tested.
With the county getting ready to switch over to its new 800 MHz radio system that will also change how the sirens are used.
To answer the question, however, Baker said there is some good news.
“On the bright side, we haven’t used them because there hasn’t been any severe weather but there isn’t a good reason why they haven’t been tested,‘ he said. “I will look at getting the testing restarted quarterly rather than monthly.‘
Rover also reminded Baker that when that all gets worked out the Cadillac News would love to print a story about the testing schedule. He agreed that would be a good idea. So once that schedule has been determined, look for it to be shared with the paper soon.
Q: In a recent column someone asked Rover why the county roadways hadn’t been mowed yet. For the first time in 11 years, our road has not been mowed. Instead, our roadsides were sprayed with chemicals which killed trees, ferns and many other non-invasive plants that are not in our sightline. Does this mean mowing is being replaced by spraying chemicals? Who made that decision, and why were property owners not notified ahead of time?
A: Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper said this is not the first time the spraying has been done on secondary roads but it is the first time it was done in July. Since the secondary roads are not mowed annually, Cooper said it was decided to spray them with chemicals so the road commissioner wouldn’t have to go back and mow/brush hog as often. He said the road commission sprayed last year too but it was done in mid to late September.
Due to the extreme heat when the spraying happened, Cooper said some trees have been defoliated but it didn’t kill them.
“They look worse than what it is. The chemical we used is aimed at broadleaf and annuals that keep coming up and it should curb their growth for about four years,‘ he said. “It is an approved chemical and we used a licensed contractor to apply it.‘
As for notifying the public/property owners, Cooper said the road commission advertised in the Cadillac News as it is required to. In total, Cooper also said he has received roughly 15-16 calls on this since the spraying occurred and the trees defoliated.
