Q: I recently heard about a bad accident on M-115 at the 13th Street intersection. Is there a way for MDOT to reset the timer, so the yellow light could be on a little longer before it changes red?
A: Michigan Department of Transportation Traverse City Transportation Service Center Manager Rick Liptak said the signal at the intersection has full detection. What that means is the signal tries to keep as much green time on M-115 as possible, but when they pull up on 13th Street, the signal cycles to allow them to cross M-115 or make their desired movement, according to Liptak.
As for the duration of the yellow light, Liptak said it is a national standard and the length of time is based on the speed limit of the road. In this particular case, Liptak said the yellow light duration is 5 seconds.
"We don't adjust those because it is a standard and we have to defend this type of stuff in court, as far as timing," he said.
Q UPDATE: Are there any plans to scrape, sand, and paint the wrought iron gates at the cemetery? They are rusting away.
A: Rover reached out to the City of Cadillac as he is assuming the cemetery you are referencing is Maple Hill Cemetery. He did not get a response in time for last week's Ask Rover but he was able to get the answer for this week.
Cadillac DPW Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover this summer the fence was touched up but there currently isn't a plan in place to address the gates. Payne said about 12 years ago the gates were pulled off and redone by Career Tech Center students and it is time that something like that is done again.
Payne said he will reach out to the welding and fabrication classes at the CTC to see if they would like to do that again this winter.
Q UPDATE: What is the story with the "bookstore and coffee shop" in the old KFC building in Cadillac? Their marquee is constantly running, however, I have never seen it open. Is it open or out of business?
A: A few weeks ago Rover tried calling Soul's Harbor Christian Book Store and Coffee Shop and only got a busy signal. He also reached out over Facebook to the business and is waiting to see if he gets a response. The last post on the Facebook page was from 2017.
Rover has not received a response. If Rover does get any response or finds out more he will share that.
