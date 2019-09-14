Q: With the restoration of the Mitchell Cobbs Building, the city should complete the street tree plantings on the north and west sides. One nice tree was done on Mitchell Street so why not complete the project?
A: Rover contacted both Cadillac Zoning Administrator Mike Coy and Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace to get the answer to this question. Coy said the city is working toward planting trees but said there are extenuating circumstances related to the project.
Since the city maintains Mitchell Street (Business US-131) for the Michigan Department of Transportation during the winter months and the agency requests a higher salt mixture be used to keep ice and snow off, Coy said the city has researched which species of trees hold up better to salt. He also said a consultant was used to help with the process.
Coy also asked Wallace to weigh in on the subject because he is part of the ongoing conversation.
Wallace said the street tree planting project is solely up to the city. A plan has been developed and now the city is waiting for funding.
“We have three species of trees that have been identified and we have a planting plan in place. It is a matter of getting a funding plan in place to implement it,‘ Wallace said.
So it appears more trees will be planted but there is no official time frame for it to happen.
Q: As you are driving from west to east on M-55 the speed limit is 65 MPH but there is no reduced speed sign before the speed limit changes to 55 MPH. Should that sign be added?
A: Rover contacted MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center Manager Rick Liptak to see what he had to say. He told Rover a sign shows the speed reduction to 55 MPH around 35 Road. He also said sometimes those sign get hit or are knocked down so he will have someone double check to make sure nothing happened to it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.