Q: Recently, several large maple trees were removed along Evart Street in Cadillac. Why was this done and is there a plan to cut down more?
A: Rover once again got the answer to this question by talking with Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne. He told the newshound the streets department was called to the Evart Street area to look at two trees near a residence that were causing sewer damage underground.
While the contractor was there checking things out, he noticed two other large maple trees east of where he was looking that appeared to be dying. Payne said the contractor believed those two trees were a bigger concern than the two causing sewer issues.
Payne said those two trees, as well as the trees causing sewer damage, were all removed. Payne also said there is no intention of taking more trees, but if the need arises, they will.
He also said the city would replant trees in some cases if it is requested, but if the tree lawn or the lot is too small, they can't.
Q: I haven't seen the yellow shack from the Lions Club on Lake Cadillac. Will it be there soon?
A: Rover looked at the Feb. 23 edition of the Cadillac News and saw a story about the Lions' shack. It was placed on the Lake Cadillac ice during the weekend of Jan. 23 and has been out behind the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion since that time.
