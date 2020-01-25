Q: Just beyond Reed City on U.S. 131 what are the white markers all over the field back off the road?
A: Rover called his old pal Michigan Department of Transportation Cadillac Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby to see if he could help. Kirkby told Rover MDOT doesn't have any white markers in the field but he did have an idea of what it could be. Kirkby continued saying he knew someone had planted a stand of tender young trees and put protective sleeves over them. He wasn't 100% sure but he was going to be traveling 131 soon and he would check. Once he did, he would follow up with Rover.
Q: We used to say the expression, "Well, I know." When was it replaced with the word "Gotcha?"
A: This question has peaked Rover's interest so he thought he would start to search the internet for the word's origin. Rover was surprised that he was unable to find the information. That said, Rover has not given up. He intends to continue to seek the answer. First he will call some local English teachers and if needed he will contact some English professors at some Michigan colleges. Rover will give an update in the next week or two.
