Q: Can you tell me who is responsible for maintaining the parking lot at the White Pine Trailhead on East 44 Road between Hector Road and M-115? The lot has some brutal potholes making it difficult to pull out onto East 44 Road.
A: Rover had a hunch it was the responsibility of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and that hunch was correct. Rover found out if a person has a question or concern about the trail or anything associated with it, they should call Ben Dietrich who is the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail/Mitchell State Park manager. The number to call is (231) 775-7911 or you can email him at dietrichb3@michigan.gov.
While you are welcome to call, with Rover inquiring about the parking lot it sounds like someone from the DNR will be heading over to the parking lot to check it out. If it is in the parking lot and not the road, it will be addressed.
Q: When will the Monday paper be like it used to be — in two sections?
A: We print our Monday newspaper through our partnership with Stafford Printing in Greenville. They have the press capacity to print the entire edition in one section. Our press at the Cadillac News cannot print the entire edition in one section.
Printing the Monday newspaper in one section is more cost-effective than printing two sections. We chose to run one section because it keeps our costs down while still providing the same amount of content. This enables us to keep our subscription and newsstand prices lower while still providing the same number of pages as we would if we printed in two sections.
