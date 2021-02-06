Q: We've been hearing a lot about schools across the country changing their names as some of them represent our Founding Fathers. Who was Lincon Elementary School in Cadillac named after?
A: Rover reached out to Cori Lindell Denman, CAPS marketing and public relations, to see if she could figure how the school was named. Lindell Denman said she had to look at some of the historical information that has been compiled about the school. Rover also called the school and found out the school was opened in 1924, but a definitive answer was not known why it was named Lincoln.
It was assumed it was named after President Abraham Lincoln, but would not be confirmed. Rover is hopeful he will get that verification from either Lindell Denman or the school.
For those who don't know, the issue has been popping up in the headlines. Last month, it was decided the names of 44 schools in San Francisco would eventually be dropped and changed. The San Francisco school board decided to change the school names, which are named after people with ties to racism or have dishonorable legacies. This included Junipero Serra Elementary, Washington High School, Dianne Feinstein Elementary and Lowell High School, to name a few.
