Q: What happened to the "Meauwataka" sign on M-115 at 29 Road? This has long been a landmark to tell visitors and now it is missing.
A: Rover first contacted Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper who said it was a Michigan Department of Transportation sign and he was not aware it was missing. So next on Rover's list to contact was MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center Manager Rick Liptak. He also said he was not aware it was missing and his office will look into why it is missing. If appropriate, it will be replaced.
Q: I live on 16 Road between Manton and Mesick and I was wondering why they don't have noise restrictions on trucks?
A: Michigan Department of Transportation Traverse City Transportation Service Center Manager Rick Liptak said there are noise tolerance laws for vehicles in general and trucks but monitoring noise levels and being able to cite a vehicle operator for that is difficult. Liptak also said the Michigan State Police does monitor noise levels when there is a complaint but it is very difficult to track down and determine which vehicle is making the noise.
Liptak also said the issue the person is having may have to do with "Jake" brakes. A compression-release engine brake, frequently called a “Jake‘ brake, is an engine braking mechanism installed on some diesel engines. When activated, it opens exhaust valves in the cylinders after the compression cycle, releasing the compressed air trapped in the cylinders and slowing the vehicle.
Liptak has said in the past when asked about this topic his department can’t erect signs that disallow compression brakes because they are considered major safety devices for tractor-trailers. He also said sometimes the muffler system for the compression brakes is not maintained, which is a situation that results in louder noise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.