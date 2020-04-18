Q: I noticed there is a "we've moved" sign on Speed's Automotive Supply. Did they move or go out of business?
Q: Rover attempted to reach out to the parts supplier by calling but no one answered. He also searched to see if there was any information on a website or the internet. His search resulted in nothing related to a move. So Rover will continue looking for information and will update this answer when he finds something. However, if someone can point Rover in the right direction feel free to shoot him an email as he is not always in the office. The email should be directed to news@cadillacnews.com and in the subject line put Ask Rover.
If a person wants to ask a question you can also submit questions that way or on www.cadillacnews.com.
Q: During this time with the Stay at Home order that has been in place, how is the pawnshop in downtown Cadillac allowed to stay open?
A: Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order critical infrastructure workers include those in healthcare/public health, food and agriculture, water and wastewater, public works, other community-based government operations, and essential functions, hazardous materials, defense industrial base, law enforcement, public safety, and first responders, energy, transportation and logistics, communications and information technology, critical manufacturing, financial services and chemical.
However, workers can leave home for work if they cannot do their work remotely. This includes critical infrastructure workers under federal guidance, child care workers, insurance industry workers, those helping the needy and those performing critical labor union functions. Workers also can leave home to maintain the value of inventory and equipment, to care for animals, to ensure security, to process certain transactions and to help others work remotely.
Rover contacted Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore who said he was not aware of the pawnshop being open. He also said what a person sees could simply be the business owner in the store doing bookkeeping or making sure the building is secure and protecting their inventory. It doesn't mean they are open.
"When someone asks, 'how is that place still open,' they are assuming we know it is open. It is not like law enforcement is walking down the street and tugging on the doors," he said. "We don't have the time to do that. We are investigating other cases. if you have a complaint, call law enforcement, or call 911 like any other crime."
For more information about guidelines for business regarding the Stay Home, Stay Safe order go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_98737---,00.html.
