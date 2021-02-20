Q: There used to be a chair factory next door to St. John's Table factory. When did it close down?
A: Rover is still working on this, but believes you are referencing the Northern Chair Company. While much can be found about the table company, it was harder to find information about the chair company. Rover, however, has made several calls and is hopeful he will more information soon.
In the meantime, Rover did find out the chair company plant was destroyed during a June 1918 fire and some damage was done to the office and the warehouse connections.
Once Rover gets more information, he will give you an update.
