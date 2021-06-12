Q: I see that there an effort to make improvements with the Shay Locomotive in the park by selling personalized bricks. Whatever happened to the same type of fundraiser Cadillac once promoted for the Clam River Walkway? Can you still buy a brick?
A: Rover did a little searching on the city's website, www.cadillac-mi.net, and found the brick order form for the Clam River Greenway project. It stated that the $50 donation was to be sent care of the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy.
CALC Executive Director Chris Gentry said it was his understanding that the CALC was the fiduciary of the project and the purpose was to keep the greenway funds separate from other city funds. Gentry said it was a temporary thing and it currently isn't live. For that reason, Gentry said it is not possible to purchase a brick.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said it also was his understanding the program was no longer active. He said the project was completed several years ago as part of a multiple agency collaborative effort.
As for the Shay Locomotive endeavor, Peccia said it is not a city project, but instead, something the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership class is undertaking. Anyone interested in donating to that project should contact the chamber at 231-775-9776.
Q: Why was the "Colfax Fire" called the "Colfax Fire" when it was in Greenwood Township?
A UPDATE: Last week, Michigan Department of Natural Resources public information officer Kerry Wieber said she had to check the reason why that name was given. At the time, she said fires are named usually by the person who spots the fire or arrives on the scene first, but she is not sure if that was the case for this fire.
She called back and said she talked with the incident commander who told her the fire was named because it was in the coverage area of the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department. She also said to keep the name simple, they just used Colfax since that is the first part of the fire department's name.
