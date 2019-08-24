Q: Is an enhanced Michigan driver’s license the same as a Real ID?
A: The simple answer is yes. Rover looked on Michigan.gov to see what information was available regarding this question and this is what he found. Currently, a standard license, a REAL ID and an enhanced license are accepted for renting a vehicle, writing a check, purchasing alcohol, tobacco or entering a casino, flying domestically, entering certain federal properties, entering nuclear facilities and military bases. But only an enhanced license is currently accepted for entering the United States by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean without a passport.
Beginning on Oct. 1, 2020, both a REAL ID and enhanced Michigan licenses will be accepted for flying domestically, entering certain federal properties, entering nuclear facilities and military bases.
For those who don’t know, REAL ID is part of the post-Sept. 11 federal requirement that sets mandatory higher security standards for identification. On Oct. 1, 2020, REAL ID goes into full effect and it will impact residents boarding flights within the United States or entering certain federal facilities such as military bases or nuclear power plants. In these aforementioned situations, a standard, state-issued driver’s license or ID card will no longer be good enough to prove you are who you say you are.
Without a REAL ID or enhanced licenses, you’ll be turned away, according to the Michigan Secretary of State Office. While that is true, the process for becoming compliant is not complicated. When it comes to getting a REAL ID, you will need to visit a Secretary of State branch office or make an appointment at Michigan.gov/SOS. You also will need to bring the required documents to prove your identity and be aware that if you ever changed your name, you may need additional documentation.
When your new REAL ID license or ID comes in the mail, it will have the REAL ID star in the top right corner. As of June 2019, only 37% of Michigan licenses and ID cards were REAL ID-compliant, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.
