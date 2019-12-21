Q: Why aren’t there street signs by the new jail and dispatch center? What are the street names?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said the street going toward the jail and dispatch center from Division Street is Warren Street. The street going in front of the Wexford County Jail is Lincoln Street.
Payne said there are signs at the corners of Division and Warren streets and Crosby Road and Lincoln Street. However, after a recent inspection of the signs, the Warren and Division street signs are currently not there. Payne said he doesn’t know what happened to them, but they will be replaced.
As for a street sign where Warren and Lincoln streets intersect, Payne said there is not a sign, but there could be one in the future. He added it will be looked into.
Q: Is Glamour Tan going to reopen or reopen under new ownership after it closed on Nov. 25? If not, can customers get refunds for the minutes they purchased?
A: First, Rover is sorry you having issues and potentially have lost your purchase. Probably like you did, Rover tried calling the business. As you probably found out, the line has been disconnected or is no longer in service. He then searched the internet for a website and found there was a Facebook page.
When he clicked on the link and signed into the social media site, he was greeted with this: “The link you followed may have expired, or the page may only be visible to an audience you’re not in.‘
With those two leads not panning out, Rover is still looking for more leads. If anyone, including the owner, would like to shed some light on these questions feel free to email Rover at news@cadillacnews.com and put Ask Rover in the subject line.
Q: We love doing Project Christmas as a shopper, but we had to park way on the field going toward the grandstand. I was wondering why the shoppers had to park so far away?
A: Project Christmas Board Member Evelyn Rexford said volunteers are asked to park as far north as they can and they honor that request. While the volunteers do that, Rexford said there also was an event occurring at the ice rink that day, which didn’t follow those rules.
“I feel bad but when other stuff is going on at the rink we don’t have control of that,‘ she said.
