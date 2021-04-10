Q: Who designed the pictures used when they show a picture of COVID-19? It looks like a pizza. Is that what it looks like inside a person's body?
A: Rover talked with District Health Department No. 10 spokeswoman Jeannine Taylor who said she recalled the first image of the virus that came out through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since that time, Taylor said the image has been made into various graphics and redesigned by graphic designers.
As for that original picture, Rover found out it is an image of the coronavirus as viewed under an electron microscope. The red nodules are proteins and the gray-looking part of the virus is the genetic material in a protein casing.
