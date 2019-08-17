Q: How did we acquire earwigs? Where did they come from? What do they eat? How do we get rid of them?
A: Well Rover had dealt with earwigs over the years and to be honest he is not a big fan. That said, Rover was interested to learn more about these insects. Before answering the several questions you asked here is a little information about them from Michigan State University’s Integrated Pest Management.
Earwigs are active at night, hiding during the day in mulch, under rocks and underneath wood lying on the soil surface, according to MSU. They prefer moist habitats and they overwinter as adults and eggs.
The name “earwig‘ comes from an ancient superstition that these insects enter the ears of sleeping persons and bore into the brain and lay eggs, according to MSU. Fact is they’re harmless, despite a pair of fierce-looking pincers or forceps on the tail end of the insect, MSU said.
To answer your first and second questions, the type of earwig common in Michigan is the European earwig. The European earwig is native to Europe, western Asia, and northern Africa, but was introduced to North America, Australia and New Zealand. The European earwig was first observed in North America at Seattle, Washington, in 1907 and it spread quickly. Other earwigs are abundant in North America too but few are as numerous as European earwig.
When it comes to what earwigs eat, most species of earwigs feed on decaying vegetation, such as composting leaves and other decaying plant items found under wet leaves or mulch, according to Orkin. Earwigs prefer dark and wet areas. These earwigs also like to live and lay their eggs in these areas, Orkin said.
Several species of earwigs are predators, preying on smaller insects and arthropods but these species are less common than the earwigs that eat vegetation, according to Orkin.
When trying to get rid of earwigs it may be a process rather than just one step.
Earwigs move into homes to find food or because of a change in weather and they usually wind up indoors while seeking shelter or just happen to wander inside through open doors, according to Orkin. Earwigs prefer cool, damp areas and may enter homes during extended dry periods.
The most important part of controlling earwigs is eliminating their hiding places, according to Orkin. If the earwig hiding spots or shelters are not addressed, insecticide application will probably not control earwigs very well. There are a variety of things that can be done.
This includes cleaning up around your home’s foundation such as moving landscape timbers, logs, decorative stones and firewood piles, according to Orkin. Also eliminating moist soil around your foundation is key and trees and shrubs that cause damp or shady areas near the house should be trimmed.
Proper drainage also is key and adjust outdoor lighting to shine from the yard onto the house since earwigs and other insects are attracted to lights. Repair screens on crawl space vents and make sure they are not blocked. Also using a dehumidifier to dry out moisture-prone areas such as a damp basement can help, according to Orkin.
