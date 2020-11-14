Q: While driving north on Mitchell street, I noticed that there was a big tower being put in by the old Merrill's repair shop. What is it going to be?
A: Rover found out the property is now owned by Jerry Nemeth, who owns Jerry Nemeth Trucking LLC. He told Rover that he believed it was just a Highline pole for the electric company.
To confirm that Rover contacted Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern who said it was a new power tower that was installed, but since it was brand new, it looked shiny.
