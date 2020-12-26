Q: In the City of Cadillac, are residents responsible for removing snow from the sidewalks in front of their homes?
A: This seems to be a popular question this time of year, but Rover is more than happy to answer this again.
Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover that a homeowner, business owner or property owner are responsible for cleaning the sidewalks that come up to their property. He also said there are city ordinances regarding snow removal.
The ordinance regarding residential properties states that the owner or occupant of any building or residence is required to keep sidewalks in front or adjacent to it cleared, as is “practicable and reasonable." It also states that if there is no sidewalk, the owner or occupant is to clear a path where a sidewalk would be.
Likewise, the city has a similar ordinance regarding snow removal in the business district. Property owners also are responsible for clearing vacant properties. Property owners that do not comply with clearing their sidewalks properly may be ticketed for a code violation.
Guidelines to remove snow and ice downtown are as follows:
• Shovel the sidewalks on all sides of your property.
• Remove snow and ice all the way to the curb, but do not push snow into the street and/or parking spaces.
• Place snow into piles on the sidewalk but away from poles, trees, and other objects so that the streets crew can adequately move the snow piles from the downtown area.
Although the city does try to send out sidewalk plows 12 to 24 hours after snow accumulation, that doesn’t always happen. As a result, homeowners, business owners, or residents should not depend on it.
The city’s public works department also reminds residents and business owners that parking is prohibited on all public streets, alleys, parking lots, and other public property between 2:30 and 6:30 a.m. to ensure that plow drivers can safely remove the snow.
The city ordinances on snow removal can be found online at www.cadillac-mi.net.
Q: I've been hearing that the fireplace in the Cadillac Commons isn't throwing much heat. Is there something wrong with it?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said nothing is wrong or different with the Cadillac Commons' fireplace.
As it always has been, a person can't feel the heat on all four sides of the fireplace and have to be "upwind" to get the heat the fireplace does generate.
He also told Rover that last year a new fire pot that emits more BTUs was installed.
