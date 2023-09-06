CADILLAC — An international rubber manufacturing company is interested in building a facility on about 11.5 unused acres in the Cadillac Industrial Park.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the company has expressed an interest in building on the site of the former Western Concrete facility on Fifth Street, in addition to adjacent property that used to be the site of the former Mitchell-Bentley facility that burned down in 2013.
Peccia did not give the exact name of the company interested in the property but added that their proposal was a “rather significant” economic development for the city. Naming the company now would be premature, Peccia said, because it may jeopardize ongoing negotiations.
To allow for the proposal to proceed, the Cadillac City Council was asked to approve a resolution purchasing the property from the Cadillac Industrial Fund in the amount of $250,000.
In addition, council was asked to approve a $275,000 amendment to the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget. According to council documents, that would cover the cost of purchasing the property, and “pay for surveys and other expenses that may be required.”
Council unanimously approved both requests.
Afterward, Cadillac Industrial Fund President Mike Hamner commented that this is just the latest development in a long journey to convert the property back to industrial use following the Mitchell-Bentley fire.
He said the goal of the industrial fund is both to retain and attract industry to Cadillac.
“This certainly does that,” Hamner said in regard to the project’s potential of attracting a new company to the area.
Also on Tuesday, council discussed the direction of the city’s short-term rental policy following two public hearings in which proposed maps of where such uses may be allowed were introduced.
The maps generated some concern among residents who worried about the possibility of more short-term rentals being permitted throughout the city.
Council member Stephen King made a motion to direct staff to create another option based on a prior interpretation of the city’s current zoning ordinance. Under this interpretation, which was made by Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace several years ago, short-term rentals are only allowed in the B-1, B-2, TS-1 and TS-2 districts.
Council unanimously passed King’s motion to direct staff to create a third option.
The Cadillac News will explore in more detail comments provided by people in the community, as well as council discussion regarding short-term rentals, in a future issue of the paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.