Rule change will simplify process for residential units in business district

CADILLAC — The city's planning commission on Monday night approved a tweak to the city's zoning ordinance.
The amendment will make it easier for businesses to put in residential units.
The amendment "would add residential dwelling units (except on the primary floor at grade level) as permitted uses in the B-1 and B-3 districts with certain restrictions, remove multi-family residential as a special land use in the B-1 district, add group shelters as a special land use in the B-2 district, and remove dwelling units above or below the primary floor at grade level as a special land use in the B-2 district," according to a public notice in advance of the meeting.
Cadillac's Community Development Director John Wallace said the rule change would simplify things for developers that want to put residences above businesses, by skipping the process of applying for a special land use permit. The residences would be allowed "by right" so long as they're meeting other zoning requirements.
The city's previous community development director, Jerry Adams spoke during public comment of the public hearing on the ordinance Monday.
Adams noted that the amendment won't be a fundamental change; there are already residences above businesses downtown and the planning commission typically approves them when they're requested.
This just makes things easier.
Wallace said it's important, however, for downtown businesses to be on the main floor, otherwise known as grade or street-level.
"Downtowns are most successful when they have people-oriented businesses on the ground level to try to create a synergistic base of at least two blocks, sometimes longer, where just about every business that you run into, somebody might have an interest in walking into if they were here visiting," Wallace said. "But if you use that first floor for residential purposes, obviously, that could break up a nice continuity of some shops or entertainment businesses."
Wallace said the change to the zoning ordinance hadn't been requested by any local business.
Instead, it's a step city officials want to take because the city is getting closer to earning redevelopment-ready certification from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
"The state is big on mixed-use, particularly in downtowns," Wallace said. "We've tried to take as far as we think we can take it without hurting ourselves in terms of the marketability or the success of our downtown."
