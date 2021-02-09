Run water notices starting to be issued locally

With single-digit and subzero temperatures hanging around the Cadillac area, municipal water systems have started to issue partial or full run water notices.
If instructed by their municipal water system, residents should run "a pencil lead" width stream of water from cold water faucets indoors, according to municipal water officials. Running water helps prevent pipes from freezing. If a municipality has not issued a run water notice, but a homeowner has concerns about pipes freezing, they may run their water. However, the homeowner also must understand they will not be credited for the increased usage on their bills if run water notice was not enacted.
• Evart: A limited run water notice was issued for certain customers who historically have pipe-freezing issues in mid to late January. Those customers will receive a credit on their sewer bills. No other run water notices have been released, but Evart DPW Director Mark Wilson said if it becomes necessary, the city will post something on its website and/or social media pages. It also will utilize local media like the Cadillac News to get the information out.
• Lake City: A limited run water notice was issued for certain customers who historically have pipe-freezing issues in December, according to Lake City DPW Director Ray Vasser. A city-wide run water notice, however, has not been issued.
• McBain: A run water notice was issued on Feb. 8 and will remain in place until further notice.
• Mesick: A run water notice was issued on Feb. 9 and will remain in place until further notice.
