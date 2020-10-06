Rural clerks say absentee ballot process is different, here

CADILLAC — If you've been consuming a lot of national or bigger-city-media, you might be a little mistaken about how absentee ballots work in rural townships.
The two big issues right now, according to LeRoy Township Clerk Stacie Dvonch, are dropboxes and phone calls.
"People are coming down on us because they, you know, they'll call and they're like, 'Well, where's your dropbox?'" Dvonch said. "Well, we don't have them."
Many rural townships don't have dropboxes where voters can place their absentee ballots. Dvonch cited security concerns.
Grant funds did provide some rural townships with the money needed to purchase and secure dropboxes—Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said many of the townships there received the money— but Dvonch said she had only just started looking into the matter after receiving emails about the available grant funds.
Dvonch said she was concerned about whether it would be possible for somebody to physically carry away the ballot dropbox.
The question of ballot dropbox security gets at another issue clerks face in rural townships: most of them are part-time and many have day jobs. Township halls are often empty or lightly staffed during typical working hours. People aren't around to keep an eye on the dropboxes.
(A Cadillac News perusal of dropbox manufacturers' websites suggests the dropboxes are probably pretty heavy and resemble a drive-up public mailbox. The dropboxes have theft- and tamper- prevention features).
The clerks are also not necessarily around to answer your phone call, if you dial them at the township hall (many list their personal cell phone or home numbers on township or county websites).
"If we don't give a call back within a couple of hours, sometimes we get messages where they're a little bit irate that we haven't called them back yet," Dvonch said. "Well, we have full-time jobs! Clerks come in after hours, on the weekends, on the side. We take time off work on election days."
Sometimes, voters call the county clerk when they don't hear back from township clerks.
Karen Bluhm, Osceola County Clerk, said she helps where she can, but another problem is people trying to return their ballots to the wrong place—such as giving her office their ballot instead of the township where they're registered.
Bluhm said she's concerned some people may put their ballots in dropboxes in the wrong precinct; township voters, for example, might drop their ballots in city dropboxes.
Ideally, that would be caught pretty quickly because clerks are supposed to verify signatures before counting ballots, Bluhm indicated. But remember—the clerks work part-time.
"I would hate for somebody ... to lose their vote because it wasn't put in the proper precinct dropbox," Bluhm said.
