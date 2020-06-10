Last July, Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin posted a message on Facebook asking for information on a vehicle that was connected to a suspect who was wanted for shooting at a deputy.
Within a matter of hours, the post had spread to thousands of people, including the person who sold the van to the suspect.
This connection gave investigators the information they needed to track down the vehicle in less than a day. Martin said if they were to have relied on old fashioned police work, such a search could easily have taken a week or longer.
"People know people," Martin said.
In Osceola County, Sheriff Ed Williams tells of similar stories, one involving a suspect who fled from police and was on the lam earlier this year.
Williams posted a video on Facebook explaining what was going on and who they were looking for; before long, the video had been seen by nearly 20,000 people. One of those people received a knock on their door not long after they watched the video: it was the suspect, who was thirsty and asking for some water. Needless to say, the fugitive wasn't on the run much longer.
As more and more people create accounts with online social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, police agencies in turn have begun to use these websites to generate tips and information on any number of incidents and crimes.
"This is right now," Williams said about the feedback they receive from followers on social media. "People share the information and we build that group of followers to concentrate on our area."
Williams has started a weekly Facebook Live video series, where he goes through the list of suspects wanted on warrants in the county.
"We've had nothing but good reviews," Williams said. "We've been able to clean up a lot of warrants using the tips we received from the videos."
Martin said having a presence on Facebook through his personal account allows people to send him information directly rather than having to call the sheriff's office, which may be intimidating to some.
"People feel comfortable coming to me about stuff," Martin said. "I communicate with about 85% of my contacts through Facebook Messenger."
Being able to mine information from their social media followers has been incredible useful, not only in solving crimes but also in developing an idea where trouble may be brewing within the county, Martin said.
The direct communication with followers also helps the sheriff's department dispel misinformation and rumors, sometimes spread by groups on Facebook that share information from communications between officers and emergency responders they hear on the scanner.
"Sometimes, in 20-30 minutes, those stories balloon into something that is completely opposite (of the truth)," Martin said.
Michigan State Police Seventh District public information officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said being able to instantaneously communicate with people is a big benefit for them.
Recently, Carroll said they posted a message on social media looking for information to help them apprehended a suspect wanted on charges of felonious assault. The tips they received from that post allowed them to locate and apprehend the man within a day.
"We can't get our message out any quicker than that," Carroll said.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said their regular use of social media to collect information on crimes is relatively recent but even before internet access was widely available to all the deputies, he recalls using Myspace — the largest social media platform in the world until 2008 — to research suspects.
"We're fairly new at it," Yancer said. "We've only had our Facebook page for a couple years now. I think there's been a mentality (in some rural areas) that we're a small community, so we can just walk down the street and talk to people but social media can be very useful."
Use of new technology among law enforcement isn't confined to just social media.
Departments throughout the area have been taking advantage of state-of-the art software programs to track calls coming into dispatch, location of incidents and details regarding those incidents, among other things.
One of the area sheriffs who has most embraced this new technology is Ed Williams, in Osceola County.
Williams said his work phone is connected with the department's "Computer Aided Dispatch" system, which means that the details of every call that comes into the dispatch center also are sent to him.
This came in handy a while back, when he received a call from a state trooper who informed him that a couple of his deputies might be in trouble (based on what he was overhearing on the scanner) but he didn't know exactly where they were.
Williams pulled up on his phone what calls all his deputies were responding to and was able to ascertain where the trouble was occurring. He climbed into his vehicle and traveled to the scene, where he was able to assist the deputies in apprehending an out-of-control suspect. Without the technology, Williams said he would have had to call dispatch to find out where his deputies were, which could have wasted precious time.
Programs exist to help police in almost every facet of departmental operations, including scheduling routine maintenance to vehicles, keeping track of inmates at the jail, logging notes on callers and residences, and crash scene reconstruction, to name a few.
As with most things in life, Williams said the obstacle to obtaining all the best software and technology is having the funds to pay for it, which is why each department has to make its own call on what programs will best serve their needs within their respective budgets.
In Missaukee County, Yancer said they'll be going live with their own CAD system within 30 days; it will include jail tracker software and a report writing system to help deputies out in the field access information easier.
Such information could be essential to safely responding to calls; information about past visits from deputies may include a note about an aggressive dog at the property, or paraplegic that can't come to the door, for example.
Another technological upgrade that area departments have been making in recent years is in their dispatch systems. Yancer said Missaukee was one of the few holdouts to these upgrades but he added that it's a good thing they finally made the transition to 800 MGz, as they were becoming an "island" that was having trouble communicating with other departments.
"Now, everybody can be on the same channel," Yancer said.
