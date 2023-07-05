CADILLAC — In 1963, Louis Armstrong walked into the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce with members of his jazz band to claim his free membership.
How in the world did this happen? I tracked down the facts in 2013 while working on our first story about Cadillac’s skydiver, Kim Emmons-Knor, a 1962 gold medal champion.
After winning gold, Emmons-Knor was hired to perform an exhibition jump to promote the chamber’s membership drive. Her skydive was followed by hundreds of tiny white parachutes. Two of them held free chamber memberships.
The day before this event, the New Orleans All Stars jazz band checked into the Northwood Hotel. Armstrong was their leader.
That Monday, while walking around town, a band member spotted a small white parachute caught in a tree branch. Inside was a membership card.
The men found their way to the chamber office, a small log cabin in the City Park, and Armstrong presented his winning ticket. Chamber President Keith McKellop must have been thrilled, because he invited them to the annual dinner being held that night. Due to a scheduled performance in Traverse City at 8 p.m., McKellop instead organized a ceremony in front of the Northwood Hotel at 5 p.m. for an official induction.
And then it forgotten. There are no old photos and subsequent chamber officials never heard about this story.
There was one small report in the Cadillac News the next day titled, “Living Legend Joins Cadillac Chamber Monday.”
“A living legend became a living part of Cadillac and the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce Monday with the help of a tiny parachute and a tall tree. Louis (Satchmo) Armstrong, honored by presidents and kings, ambassador of good will all over the world, became a member of the Chamber of Commerce.”
But there are some who kept this story alive — the junior high students who met him.
In 1963, the Cadillac Junior High (grades 8-9) was just two blocks east of Main Street. After school, students walked downtown to hang out.
One group was in Kelly’s Restaurant (now Re/Max Central) when they spotted Armstrong and his wife eating a steak dinner.
“Pardon me sir, are you Mr. Louis Armstrong?” Charlie Nystrom said when he approached the table. “He was such a gracious gentleman. He was very kind.”
Down the street, students were at the soda fountain of Cunningham’s Drug Store (now Serendipity).
“Word spread like wildfire, it was crazy,” Bill White said. He raced down the street. “I was in awe of who he was, oh my gosh, my folks talked about him forever.”
White recalled that Armstrong said he was on his way to Traverse City where “he had been refused a room.” Which could explain why the band stayed in downtown Cadillac.
Patty Cuddeback Kingsbury followed White down the street. She remembered that when students swarmed around his table, Armstrong was very pleased and welcomed them.
Then later, the kids back at the soda fountain heard that Armstrong was across the street in front of the hotel. Kay Kendall jumped up from her cherry coke and raced out the back door. with some others. She saw him under the hotel portico. When he saw the kids approaching, he greeted them.
“All the men stood amazed, staring at us,” she said. “We politely asked for his autograph, calling him Mr. Armstrong, holding out our spiral binders. ... I had the feeling that he was surprised and thrilled to be recognized.”
Armstrong was the most famous musician in jazz history. He was the first African American to receive top billing in Hollywood movies and the first to host a national radio show. However, as the Swing Era when wound down, it seemed his day had passed. When he came through Cadillac he hadn’t made a record in two years. But one month later, he recorded “Hello Dolly.” Released in 1965, the record won over a new audience when the hit song bumped the Beatles off the number one spot.
