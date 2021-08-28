This week, students across the state and the Cadillac area returned to the classroom to start another new school year.
More will be joining those students in the coming days and weeks.
As a result, AAA of Michigan again reminded drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions and obey traffic laws when passing bus stops and driving through neighborhoods and school zones. AAA also reminded drivers now that school is back in session, they can expect to have more congestion during morning and afternoon commutes, more pedestrians walking to and from school and/or the bus stop, more buses on the road and more bikes traveling to and from schools.
“Drivers should have a heightened sense of awareness from the moment they leave the driveway,” AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said. “Students will be walking or pedaling throughout neighborhoods and alongside city streets, making their way to-and-from school or the bus stop. Many of them might not be looking for you, so make sure you’re looking for them.”
Dean Transportation Safety and Training Director Fred Doelker said following the basics mentioned above are a must, but there is something else he wants drivers to be aware of — bus stops. Currently, Dean Transportation provides busing services for Cadillac Area Public Schools, Lake City Area Schools and Marion Public Schools.
“There are two main stops in Michigan, the red light stop with the red lights on and the stop sign and then the hazard light stop,” Doelker said. “If you see the big amber lights coming on, you know the red lights will be coming on soon. The important thing to remember when the red lights are on and the stop sign is out, the door is open. That means you know kids are on the move on that bus.”
Doelker said there are thousands of people who pass school buses with their red lights on every day in Michigan and some do it on the right side of the bus where kids are unloading. He said by law, school bus drivers have put on the bus’s amber lights 200 feet before the scheduled stop. Like yellow traffic lights alert drivers to a nearing red light, the amber lights on a bus alert drivers that a stop is about to happen.
When a bus’ red lights are on and the stop sign is out, unless a person is traveling on a highway divided by a median and they are traveling in the opposite direction of the stopped bus, you must stop.
When it comes to hazard light stops by buses, Doelker said just like the hazard lights on a regular vehicle, when a bus has its hazard lights on it means motorists should slow down and pass safely. It also means no kids will be crossing the road.
In July, Doelker said a few other laws changed in Michigan regarding school buses.
Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4201, 4202, 4203, and 4204 in law, which helped to make school buses safer.
House Bills 4201 and HB 4203 prohibit unauthorized persons from boarding a school bus without permission of the driver and create a $500 civil fine for an unauthorized boarding. HB 4202 and HB 4204 allow school buses to be equipped with a stop-arm camera system and provide for the use of visual material from such camera as evidence in a proceeding for failing to stop or overtaking a stopped school bus when red flashing lights are activated.
Doelker said the first set of bills gives an added layer of safety on the bus, while the second set of bills help to keep kids safe when they are disembarking from a bus.
He also said not all buses will have the cameras as it will be up to each school district if they want to have them installed, but the hope is it will help with the problem of drivers not following the law of stopping when a bus’s red lights and stop sign are in use.
According to a recent AAA survey of Michigan drivers, 53% said they drive through a school zone on their daily commute or regular driving route. The survey showed that 40% of drivers who participated admitted to exceeding the speed limit while driving in active school zones while 32% admitted to using their hand-held cell phone.
The same survey showed 46% of the people in the survey stated they encounter school bus stops during their daily commute or regular driving routine. It also showed that in the last three months 25% admitted to driving around a school bus while the red lights were flashing and 25% admitted to cutting off a school bus because it was driving too slow.
Bus safety is a concern with schools back in session, but there is another concern districts are facing — the ongoing driver shortage.
Before the pandemic started, it was already hard to fill driving positions. That was not just a Michigan thing, but nationally, Doelker said. He said once the pandemic started, it helped throw everything off.
While that was the case and still is the case, Doelker said they are starting to see an uptick in applicants.
“We are seeing an increase in people coming in and applying. More people are taking us up and more people have passed their CDL exam,” he said. “That is an improvement and in normal times, that would be great, but in these times, we still need more (applicants).”
