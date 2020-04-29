Right now, a lot of things are scary.
There is a global pandemic. People are getting sick, and some are dying. Businesses are closed. People are struggling to make ends meet.
While the list of worries could continue, the point is, times are tough.
For senior citizens, who are most at risk during this pandemic, it also is a time of uncertainty, especially if they are living in assisted living homes or senior living facilities.
On Monday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city will test thousands of people at assisted living centers, adult foster homes, and other congregate settings. Last week, the city completed testing at 26 nursing homes, where 200 residents have died, Duggan said.
Similar type stories of illness spreading in these facilities are being told all over the state, but luckily, facilities in the Cadillac area have not had any positive cases of COVID-19.
Green Acres of Cadillac Director of Operations Paul Wyman said the facility has been following all Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health department guidelines to help reduce the potential of residents and employees contracting the virus.
"We are maintaining ongoing communications with staff, residents and their families and are doing everything we can to provide a safe environment for both residents and staff," he said. "We are truly blessed to not only have the privilege of caring for our aging population but equally to walk alongside our caregiving heroes that make a difference every day."
As COVID-19 spreads throughout Michigan, Wyman said staff is doing everything they can to provide safety and protection to those who need it most and Green Acres staff understand the meaning of, “Love Thy Neighbor.‘
To show support for its staff, he also said all staff has received increased pay levels by $3 an hour for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic.
As for the residents, Wyman said they are staying as active as they can. This includes using the safety of their apartments to participate in activities such as doorway sit and be fit, doorway Bingo and other activities while still adhering to social distancing and other guidelines.
"We are posting pictures and videos of residents and staff on social media to help stay connected to family members, friends, and the community," he said. "We invite everyone to like our Green Acres of Cadillac Facebook Page to see our 'Be the sunshine of Green Acres' dress-up days and our other fun and exciting daily activities. Our residents are also able to stay connected with their loved ones by video chatting."
At another facility in Cadillac, The Curry House, Lisa Roger said they too are adhering to safety guidelines provided by the CDC. Rogers is the chief health and wellness officer for The Curry House's parent company Elegance Living. These guidelines include doing checks on staff twice a shift including when they first come to work.
There are enhanced cleaning going on two to three times a day and all staff is wearing masks when working with residents, according to Rogers. She also said the only time they are not wearing masks when they are on break and eating, which they are asked to not take breaks in groups to help maintain social distancing.
Rogers also said staff is screening residents multiple times a day which includes oxygen saturations and temperature in hopes of identifying potential cases earlier rather than later.
In terms of keeping residents' loved ones informed of what is happening at the facility, Rogers said they have weekly newsletters. Residents also can stay connected via tablets, Skype, and Facebook. They also can talk on the phone as keeping lines of communication with loved ones is vitally important, according to Rogers.
"Of course I think this takes a toll on everyone, but I believe the staff is doing great work to bring our residents together while apart," she said. "There are such wonderful stories for long-term care that people are really dedicated. When the chips are down, people are coming together."
For Cadillac Housing Commission Executive Director Carrie Ferguson, keeping the residents of Kirtland Terrace safe during the pandemic has been priority No. 1.
Although the senior living highrise in Cadillac is different in clientele than a senior care facility such as Green Acres and The Curry House, they both are serving the senior citizen population.
"It has been challenging to say the least. We are 100% funded by (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development). We have to look at what they say about what we can and can't do," Ferguson said. "They (HUD) have been good about extending deadlines, doing everything via phone, internet, or paper. Our officers are closed and maintenance and janitorial are coming in and sanitizing. There are no common areas, community bathrooms, or game room."
She also said the limited staff that is there are wearing masks and are gloved. While they can't make residents do the same, they understand why they are doing it — to keep them safe.
Like the assisted living facilities, they are trying to do as many engaging activities as they can to keep the residents active. That said, the normal active Kirtland Terrace is more like a ghost town. People can move about to go to the store to get food, go to the bank, or some other essential service, once they return they go straight to their apartments.
"It is driving us all crazy. The highlight of the day is talking to maintenance because it is not my husband," she joked. "I'm thankful. I'm glad we don't have people sick but they are really hunkered down. It is like a ghost town in the building."
With the stay at home order extended again, Rogers said they will continue to follow all CDC, state, and local recommendations including wearing masks. Although the Cadillac area hasn't seen a huge spike in cases and thankfully deaths, Rogers said she hopes that doesn't lead to complacency by local residents thinking the worst is behind them.
"The problem is there is no treatment and no vaccination. You hear in the media that influenza does the same thing the difference is a person has the choice to get the vaccine and treatments," Rogers said. "We don't have that with COVID-19. Until there is a treatment to minimize the effects and a vaccine, we have a responsibility to abide by the recommendations set forth until we have that."
