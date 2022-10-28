LAKE CITY — Halloween is almost here and soon dozens of children and their families will be out in the streets looking for candy.
As you make your way on and about this Halloween, here are a few safety tips from Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer:
Yancer said using your common sense is the number one thing. Avoid all unlawful behavior such as drinking and driving and vandalism.
Awareness is key for both pedestrians and drivers. Yancer said pedestrians need to look out for increased traffic, as some parents may choose to drive their children around.
The same rules apply for drivers since more people will be walking along sidewalks and crossing streets, Yancer said.
When it comes to masks, Yancer said parents should make sure the kids still have good vision and can see when they’re crossing the streets. He also said children should dress accordingly to the weather.
Yancer recommended traveling in pairs or groups as opposed to letting their children go out alone.
When walking around local neighbors, Yancer said trick-or-treaters should only go up to houses with their porch lights on. He also recommended going to safe locations such as local churches and other public areas where candy is being handed out.
Yancer said parents should always inspect their children’s candy for any dangerous items or rotten food if someone is handing out fruit.
