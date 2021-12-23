CADILLAC — When the outdoors becomes a winter wonderland, the season for winter sports and activities begins. Before hopping onto a snowmobile or grabbing gear for ice fishing, there are a few safety measures to consider.
There were 12 total snowmobile-related fatalities during the 2020 to 2021 season, as reported by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). In several cases, alcohol was a contributing factor.
“There’s too many things that go wrong, and you don’t have a lot of time to react on a snowmobile,” Recreational Safety Enforcement and Education Cpl. Mike Hearn said. “It’s probably best just to avoid the alcohol consumption if at all possible.”
Another common occurrence is becoming stranded due to a break down. To avoid disaster in this situation, there are a number of tools that Hearn recommends keeping on your person.
I would highly recommend everybody have an additional belt for their snowmobile,” he said. “Fire starter material materials is always a big one that would carry over into the world of cross country ski or backpacking, you know, that’s not just for snowmobiling.”
For ages 12 to 16, a certification is necessary to operate a snowmobile, but Hearn said he recommends gaining knowledge on the equipment and the sport regardless of age. There are snowmobile safety courses available.
There’s a lot winter activity that can take place in more remote areas, and it can be beneficial to stay closer to civilization, but overall safety confidence is most important when deciding where ride, walk and fish.
“If you’re somebody that has the ability, you know what your abilities are, you’re confident with being able to go out in a remote place, and if something happens you can get back, then I would, by all means, welcome that,” Hearn said. “But, if you’re relatively inexperienced, or new to a sport, it would probably be best to stick, you know, near a populated area.”
With ice fishing in particular, the right conditions have yet to arrive in many areas of northern Michigan. When the lakes finally do freeze over, Hearn said using the buddy system is beneficial. If someone falls into the ice, it is recommended by the DNR’s website that people stay calm and refrain from removing any clothing. To come out of the ice, fishers can turn in the water toward the area they came from, which is likely the strongest portion of the ice. If there are ice picks on hand, they can be dug into the ice, followed by kicking feet underwater to gain momentum.
Although the possibility of danger is there, it can be avoided by staying prepared, and Hearn said there are many activities with minimal risk for families to enjoy during the winter.
“My kids all love to go out and actually just go for walks out in the woods in the wintertime, whether it just be snowshoeing or being able to get out and actually walk on the hard packs of snow, and just explore different parts of the woods that sometimes are normally inaccessible, just because of the foliage on the trees or vines and stuff like that,” he said. “So you know, that’s one nice entryway out into the winter activities.”
Hearn also recommends cross country skiing and sledding as safer alternatives for winter fun.
