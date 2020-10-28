CADILLAC — A 59-year-old Saginaw man was charged with domestic violence after his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Andrew Lawson was charged with one count of domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Oct. 25 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Lawson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines due to the habitual offender enhancement.
The charge in question is only an accusation. Lawson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 3.
