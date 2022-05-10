LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old Saginaw man was arraigned in Missaukee County’s 84th District recently on weapons and driving-related offenses, as well as, bond violations stemming from a recent drug arrest.
Michiel Doughty was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful use of a license plate and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on May 1.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Doughty is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release from Traverse Narcotics Team, it stated the vehicle Doughty was traveling in was stopped on May 1 by a Missaukee County Sheriff’s deputy. After a roadside investigation, Doughty was arrested for a bond violation and the aforementioned charges.
The bond violation stemmed from a March 18 arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court. At that arraignment, Doughty was charged with receiving and concealing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house or vehicle, driving while license suspended, denied or revoked, unlawful use of a license plate and operating a vehicle with no security for his connection with an incident on March 17 in Lake City.
Again, Doughty is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
On March 16, police said detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team received an anonymous tip that Doughty was transporting a large amount of methamphetamine from Saginaw to the Lake City area. On March 17, TNT detectives located Doughty’s vehicle in Lake City and police said the Michigan State Police 7th District Hometown Security Team assisted TNT to initiate a traffic violation for an equipment violation.
During the roadside investigation, police said troopers received consent from Doughty to search his vehicle and during the search, they located a loaded pistol hidden in the vehicle’s interior headliner. Police said troopers also located approximately 26 grams of crystal methamphetamine hidden under the gear shifter area inside the vehicle.
On the recent charges, the court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond while the bond issued in March was $50,000 cash or surety.
In March, TNT was assisted by the MSP’s 7th District Hometown Security Team and the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office. In May, the sheriff’s office generated the case against Doughty.
