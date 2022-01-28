LAKE CITY — The Sons of the American Legion in Lake City donated $1,500 to the Wexford-Missaukee Veterans Fund Wednesday afternoon.
“The Sons are based on helping out veterans, the veterans programs, and the community,” SAL Commander John Brown said. “This is an established program in Wexford and Missaukee County dedicated to helping veterans.”
According to Wexford-Missaukee Veterans Fund Board Chair Bill Ewald, the fund was started in 2006 by Ted Arnt and Dr. George Wagoner to help veterans in Manistee County. Later on, Ewald said they decided to extend the fund to help veterans in Wexford and Missaukee County.
Ewald said the fund is used to assist veterans with a variety of needs including paying for heating bills, electricity, rent, and car repairs. At their board meetings, Ewald said they review applications and determine whether a veteran is eligible to receive assistance.
This board consists of representatives from several veterans organizations including the American Legion in Cadillac and Lake City, American Veterans in Cadillac and Mesick, Disabled American Veterans in Cadillac, Korean War Veterans in Cadillac, and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Cadillac.
“You have to be a resident of Missaukee or Wexford, you have to be honorably discharged, and you have to show a real need,” Ewald said when asked about who can receive money through the fund. “We’re not giving up money just to give out money. This is for emergencies.”
With the money donated by the SAL, Ewald said it will be used to continue helping those veterans in need.
“This is great,” Ewald said. “This is the community recognizing the fact that this is a philanthropic organization that is devoted strictly to veterans honorably discharged.”
