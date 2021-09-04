Saladin takes over city manager duties in Reed City

REED CITY — The City of Reed City has a new city manager after Ron Howell announced his plan to retire.
In a press release from Reed City Clerk Jacalyn Beam, it stated the city council recently finalized contract details with its new city manager Rich Saladin. The new manager’s first day on the job with Reed City was Sept. 1.
Saladin’s roots are in Osceola County and Reed City as he was born and raised in the area. He graduated from Reed City High School in 1990 and graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in supply chain management.
After college, Saladin returned to Reed City and began his professional career with Reed City Power Line Supply. He eventually worked his way up to the company’s director of the supply chain.
In 2005, Saladin looked for a career change and returned to school to achieve his master’s degree. Things changed quickly and Saladin became a stay-at-home dad with his five children when his family grew. He continued that until 2017.
When he returned to work, he took a position as the chief financial officer for Gerber Construction. Later in 2017, he also became the part-time principal at Trinity Lutheran School of Reed City.
Since his duties as city manager are on a part-time basis, Saladin also continues to work for the school.
“I am looking forward to serving and leading the Reed City community. I believe our town is a great place to live, work, and play. We have access to a wonderful trail system, great school systems, and strong businesses,” Saladin said. “I’m excited to work with our council and staff to continue to make a positive impact in our town. We are truly the Crossroads of Michigan and I see continued growth here.”
Friday afternoon Saladin said the city is still in transition. He also said his predecessor will continue mentoring and working for the city during the next month. During that time, he said Howell will bring him up to speed on city business and issues. He also said he is not sure when he will regularly be working in the office.
Next week, Saladin said he will be in the office Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, but nothing is certain after that.
“I live here (in Reed City). I’m available and if people need to meet with me, I can,” he said. “I will have set office hours, but the nice thing is I can be here within five minutes if I’m needed.”
Saladin said he has been involved with many local organizations, from school boards to the chamber of commerce. When the position came up, Saladin said he knew the council wanted someone with local ties. He also said continuing to serve the community to make it a great place to live, work and play appealed to him.
Saladin has been married to his wife Susan for 21 years and the couple has five children ranging from ages 9 to 15. Saladin also is involved with Trinity Lutheran Church, Rotary Club, Reed City High School Athletics and other community activities.
