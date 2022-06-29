Sally Goggin, Nancy Brown recognized by OASIS at Celebrating Women event

CADILLAC — For 25 years, OASIS Family Resource Center has hosted its Celebrating Women luncheon to recognize women leaders in the Cadillac community. This year’s Celebrating Women honorees are longtime Cadillac residents and volunteers, Sally Goggin and Nancy Brown.
When Cadillac City Council member Tiyi Schippers called to deliver the news, Brown said she was floored. Brown and her husband have always been active in the community, but she never expected any kind of recognition or award.
“I absolutely burst into tears,” Brown said. “It was just so great, and so unexpected.”
After working in the community for so long, Brown said it was overwhelming to be recognized, particularly because people often don’t know the effort that’s put in by those who pursue volunteer opportunities.
When Brown moved to Cadillac in 1986, she didn’t know a single person in the area. She soon met her husband, Paul, and the two became very involved with the local arts community, as well as other volunteer and community groups.
After 31 years of marriage, and Cadillac residency, Brown said they’ve made many wonderful friends and connections along the way.
“Now, we walk through a restaurant, and it’s just like old home week,” she said. “You’re walking through and people are hollering out ‘Hi’ at you and stuff like that, so it’s fun, it’s great.”
Brown has had a hand in many community projects, but one that’s always stood out was her time spent raising money for the Kenwood Heritage Park playground. At the time, the project was especially significant for Brown, as she was expecting her first child.
Another event that Brown has been partial to is the UpBeat concert series, which takes place annually at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
“That’s been exciting too, when you can see somebody come out to your town and sing,” she said. “And you also have local people that started out here and now have kind of hit the bigs.”
In comparison to when she first arrived in Cadillac, Brown said there have been a lot of positive changes within the community. Between the concerts, the farmers market and the ever-growing opportunities in the arts, she said there’s a lot more for people to participate in. Moving forward, she’d like to see even more community members become involved.
Volunteering doesn’t have to be a full-time job, but if each person took an hour of their time each month and dedicated it to community involvement, or helping out a local group, Brown said that would be great.
“We’re all in this together,” she said. “And it’s interesting times, but this is one thing that we can agree on is that we like to see fun, interesting, challenging things in Cadillac.”
Sally Goggin has worked as a volunteer for the Celebrating Women luncheon since it began. She’s seen dozens of women leaders receive recognition for their efforts in the community but never expected to join the list of honorees.
“I am absolutely humbled and honored by the award, having watched all these magnificent women over the years,” she said. “I honestly feel the ‘I am not worthy,’ thing, and it is indeed a lovely, lovely surprise and gift to me.”
Goggin said she was happy to be notified ahead of time, so her daughters could make the trip into town to attend the event.
Celebrating Women’s inception actually dates back to 1997, and if it weren’t for COVID, 2022 would have been its 27th year. Back then, Goggin said the lunch was held at the Cadillac Country Club, but as attendance grew, it was relocated to the El Dorado Golf Course.
Pre-pandemic, Celebrating Women’s attendance had reached about 250 people. Although COVID had some impact on this year’s numbers, Goggin said the event’s continued success is a reflection of the strong impact OASIS has on the Cadillac community.
“There’s an awful lot of strong women that have been involved in (OASIS),” she said. “But there’s an awful lot of men in town that have been involved with the organization, served on the board, donated and helped it become what it is today.”
Like Brown, Goggin’s involvement in the community spans across decades, and she’s played a part in many local projects. The Cadillac Christmas lighting is one that still sticks with her today.
Soon after Goggin moved to the area, the Downtown Cadillac Association (DCA) began the Christmas lighting, which took place on Harris Street.
The city approached the DCA about moving the lighting to the then recently developed City Park. The DCA was on board, but there was one problem; the park didn’t have any electricity. Goggin was the one who suggested they reach out to Consumers Energy and ask for a donation of power for their Christmas lighting.
“So we went to Consumers power and requested it, and they agreed, and they did half the park one year, and the next Christmas they’d done the other half of the park,” she said. “So that’s how the Christmas lighting started.”
It’s an event that quickly became a tradition for Goggin’s family, and they spent many years decorating the Shay Locomotive during the holidays.
Goggin is also a dedicated Cadillac Footliters member, and has been for over 15 years. She said the organization has grown immensely, and the troupe has been able to achieve many amazing things thanks to the community members who continue their involvement.
“I’m on the board now, of the Footliters,” Goggin said. “I’m very proud of my involvement with them and look forward to finding us a facility of our own that we can perform in.”
When Goggin first moved to Cadillac with her husband Pat, who died in April, she said it was their goal to get to know people in the community. It was difficult for Goggin to leave behind the friends she had in Midland, but today, she said she’s surrounded by people who love her all the time.
