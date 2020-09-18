Salon was victim of tagging

CADILLAC — A salon on Beech Street was a recent victim of tagging.
Somebody spray-painted a confusing mash-up of letters and numbers.
One read “SK 906 3X‘ and the other read “TEX 906 3X.‘
Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka said no meaning for the graffiti was readily available.
“906‘ is the area code for the Upper Peninsula.
There are no suspects or leads, Ottjepka said. He encouraged business owners with security video and any witnesses to get in touch with the police department or Silent Observer. (231) 775-3491 gets you the police department while Silent Observer can be reached at (231) 779-9215.
The graffiti is similar to that which was found on July 3 at several businesses in the downtown area.
Some of the graffiti then appeared to read “3X,‘ “ybk‘ and “906.‘
Ottjepka said the officer that responded to the most recent tagging report also included the older incident because he was unsure if they had previously been investigated. The older graffiti was investigated but was not solved.
