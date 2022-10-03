CADILLAC — During its early years, the city of Cadillac was as rough a town as they come.
Reports of rampant drinking, brawling, gambling, and other rowdy behaviors in the city during the late 1800s and early 1900s could rival the tales coming out of just about any American frontier town during the same period.
According to newspaper reports, it is said that the first business establishment in town was a pine stump on which sat a barrel of whiskey.
During the early years of Clam Lake — the name of the village before it was incorporated as the city of Cadillac — the number of saloons in the village is not mentioned. At one time, however, it is estimated there may have been as many as 23 saloons operating within the community, and it was said there were more saloons in the village than there were churches.
By the early 1870s, the sale of alcohol had become a booming industry in town.
“Saloons are flourishing, now-a-days,” reads a brief notice at the top of the Nov. 8, 1873 edition of the Clam Lake News. “What we need most, is a lock-up.”
An item in the March 1877 edition of the Clam Lake Weekly News said that the town was gaining the reputation of being the “wickedest place in Michigan.”
“It is supposed that the charge stemmed from an item about Clam Lake having 13 saloons, 20 or 30 harlots and B. Ballou’s advocacy to license prostitution,” the Cadillac Evening News later reported.
Byron Ballou, a respected business owner who later served as supervisor of Clam Lake and as the Cadillac postmaster, in 1876 advocated in a newspaper editorial for the legalization of prostitution in the city.
While the proposal never gained much traction, it was later used by Ballou’s critics to discredit him.
During a debate between leaders in Wexford County regarding which municipality should be chosen as the county seat, Thomas Ferguson, representing Cedar Creek Township, ridiculed Ballou for his proposal and the village of Clam Lake for the reputation that it had developed: he said that Clam Lake Village should be spelled VILE-AGE, and that the people of the county would never permit the seat of government to be corrupted by locating there.
‘‘The matter is forever done,’’ he concluded, pointing at Ballou, “for your sins have found you out and will never be forgotten.’’
The Detroit News also took note of Cadillac’s rough nature, describing the town as “the nearest thing to Sodom and Gomorrah since the original.”
Alongside rampant alcohol consumption were reports of open brawling in the streets, including one instance in 1887, on the last Sunday in January, when “we found some disturbance in the morning at the corner of Mitchell and Mason Streets near the locations of some of the city saloons and houses of ill repute ... the signs of a fierce melee between either dumb or human brutes was to be seen ... The white snow was red with gore, and the cooler contained a couple of inmates.”
Crime and violence in the city reached such extremes that when discussions of incorporating the city began, one of the main arguments made by advocates was that the more extensive powers of city police were necessary “to control the saloons and houses of prostitution that existed here and the disorderly lumbermen.”
Other measures also were taken to curb drinking and lawlessness in the city, including in 1889, when the Cadillac City Council adopted an ordinance requiring all saloons and other places selling liquor to close at 10 in the evening and remain closed until 7 the following morning.
Police also started cracking down on other illegal activities. In 1891, seven saloon keepers in town were found guilty and were fined and charged costs for operating gambling in connection with their saloons.
Perhaps the biggest blow to the city’s saloon owners, however, occurred in 1908, when the county went “dry” for the first time, prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.
The day before the local ban went into effect, Cadillac saloon owners were busy, to say the least.
“It was not dry last night in spite of the fact that for several hours five hundred men and boys sang “How dry I am!” the Cadillac Evening News reported. “All day the streets were well lined with visitors from the country and camps ... Until 10 o’clock there was comparatively little noise, but when the town clock struck the hour of ten, bedlam broke loose and until morning there was marching up and down Mitchell Street, noisy singing, the breaking of empty beer bottles on the pavement.”
Draymen carted kegs and cases of bottled beer to various homes about the city, where the owners hesitated to have it delivered in daylight. Bargain sales were conducted all day and in the evening, and in anticipation of the coming “dry spell” many a fellow could not resist the chance to load up at a small outlay.
“Cadillac never had a celebration that meant more in money for the saloon men than Thursday,” the paper reported. “Business boomed all day, some of the owners selling several hundred dollars worth of wet goods ... From early evening until closing time the saloons were packed. At some places it was impossible to get up to the bars and drinks had to be passed over heads to get to the thirsty ones.”
The livery barns were crowded at night with young fellows’ teams from the country, in for a last good time. Most of them went home with their buggies and their “tanks” full of booze.
Over the county, reports came in that indicated that other communities were quiet except for Mesick, where the town had been wide open for a week.
“There was considerable doing there in the way of noise and drunkenness,” the paper reported.”
The editor of the Cadillac Evening News wrote in the same issue the following: “While the celebration held in our city Thursday night was perhaps not prompted by such lofty principles as that which followed the ringing of the liberty bell in 1776, yet may we not believe that there were many in that motley crowd Thursday whose inner consciousness led them to rejoice that now the strong arm of the law was to reach out in their behalf and help to save them from themselves ... There are those, of course, who will resort to any means to get liquor, but nearly or quite eight out of every ten will rejoice in the fact that the temptation has been driven out, and henceforth there will be less danger of being caught and bound in its meshes.”
In all, 39 saloons in Wexford County went out of business on May 1, when the county option law went into effect, along with nine in Missaukee County and 21 in Osceola County.
The owners of 19 saloons that were operating at the time in Cadillac either converted their establishments into other types of businesses — such as cigar shops, pool halls and ice cream parlors — or left town. This wasn’t the last time the city would go “dry,” as the local option came up for vote periodically during the next several years until the national prohibition of alcohol took effect in 1920.
