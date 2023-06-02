CADILLAC — Last August, Salvation Army Lieutenants Greg and Liz Bock were transferred to Cadillac with their three children.
Most people first took notice that December, when Bock parked a giant red kettle in front of the Salvation Army Thrift store. Then he moved in for five days in freezing temps.
Here's the back story. Their bell-ringing season was off to a slow start. There weren't enough bell ringers and they had $50,000 left to raise.
"I said, 'I think we can do better,'" Bock recalled. "I took that responsibility."
One day he head heard a voice calling from the parking lot. "Lieutenant, are you up there? Are you cold? Do you want a cup of coffee or hot chocolate?"
Bock leaned out and met a homeless woman offering him some warmth.
"You are one of us and we take care of each other now," the woman said. "We look out for one another. How can I help you?"
This moment shored up Bock's resolve.
"For me, that solidified the purpose of why we do what we do and the drive to stay out there as long as it took," Bock said. "We needed to fund our outreach ministries."
In January, Bock announced they surpassed their fundraising goal with a total of $219,884, including a donation of $44,000 from Rexair. The money funds program operations for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties, including a new outreach center of respite in the Cadillac office location.
New Outreach - A Place of Welcome
Last fall they opened their doors on Wright Street to people with no place to go.
"We became aware that a large number of people were homeless and didn't have anywhere to be during the day," said Micah Chisholm, social services director and also a pastor. "We had a room. We had a plan to keep them warm. It started at the spur of the moment."
"The staff wanted to get out of COVID protocol," Chisholm added. "We wanted to let people know that COVID didn't shut down our hearts. Our mission is to preach the gospel and meet people's needs in His name. And we don't discriminate. We want people to know that we are their army. With the weight of the world, whether it's eviction or homelessness, we want to love them through all of those things that wreck their peace in life."
Every Monday through Friday those doors are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The room is large and a hot lunch is served. There are snacks and hot coffee.
"This is a way to build relationships with people," said Lt. Liz Bock. "When it's cold we might see about 20 people here."
Many are from the shelter. Others are from the community, people that have no place to go and want to "feel like they belong."
Liz recalled a letter they recently received from a man who had been dropping in every day.
"He explained that he had turned himself in, was now incarcerated and working on getting a fresh start," Liz said. "He said that he's so thankful that when he gets out of jail, he can come back here."
"It's knowing we are there," Chisholm said, "People, the thing is, they have someone to go to."
"This is a ministry motivated by the love of God," Bock said. "When people see the red shield, they see acceptance, hope and love. We are one big network across the country. We want to know what needs we can meet to work better in the community. We want to let people know that we are an active mobilized army. We are a force for God."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.