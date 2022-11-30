Salvation Army facing challenges finding volunteer bell-ringers

CADILLAC — The familiar sound of bells ringing outside local storefronts hasn’t been very loud this holiday season.
“So far, across our locations, the bells have been silent,” said Lt. Greg Bock, commander of the Cadillac Salvation Army post, who added that of the 4,000 hours they need to fill between now and Christmas Eve, 3,910 are still available.
Bock said this year actually isn’t all that different from the last couple of years, going back to 2019, when volunteer numbers were strong following the sudden death of former Cadillac post commander Miranda Duskin.
“Since then, we haven’t done very well,” Bock said.
The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the faith-based, non-profit organization, raising money toward a broad range of public service missions, including helping people put food on the table, pay their bills, heat their homes and buy medication, to name a few programs.
This year’s fundraising goal in Cadillac is $120,000, although Bock said he would be happy to at least reach $60,000.
In order to raise that amount of money, however, having human bell ringers is essential, Bock said.
“It makes all the difference,” Bock said. “Having that in-person connection ... that interaction and opportunity for the impact to be felt.”
Without the “soul-to-soul” connection that is established when a bell ringer makes eye contact with someone, Bock said the success of the Red Kettle campaign decreases markedly.
“It’s 10 to one,” Bock said in regard to the potential of someone donating when there is a live bell ringer versus when there is just a red kettle set up in front of a business.
Without the funds raised in the Red Kettle campaign, Bock said the amount of assistance they’re able to offer the community would suffer, as they’d have to adjust their budget accordingly.
Bock said he’s doing everything he can to prevent that from happening, however, especially during a year like 2022, when inflation has hurt a lot of individuals and families, some of whom have turned for the first time to the Salvation Army for help.
“There’s no shame in asking for help,” said Bock, who has heard stories of people buying cat food to eat because groceries are so expensive. “Everybody needs a hand-up right now.”
To raise awareness of the campaign, Bock will be living inside a giant Red Kettle in the week leading up to Christmas Eve. Depending on how the campaign is going at that point, Bock said he may even decide to enter the kettle a week earlier, living inside the kettle for a total of two weeks.
“If I have to freeze for a few days so other people don’t have to, it’s worth it,” Bock said. “When I hear about the number of school kids who are couch surfing, or who are living in cars or hotel rooms, it breaks your heart. ... I’m not willing to be defeated. We will fight to the end. The people who care, they will respond.”
Anyone interested in volunteering their time to be a bell ringer can sign up at registertoring.com. Here, volunteers can sign up for the time and location that works best for their schedule. Bock said those who aren’t internet-savvy are encouraged to give the post a call at (231) 775-7131.
