Salvation Army lieutenant will live in giant red kettle for donations this year

CADILLAC — If you’ve ever walked through the doors of a major retailer during the holiday season, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the Salvation Army bell ringers holding their red kettles just outside.
This year, members of the Cadillac community will see someone raising funds from inside their red kettle. During the last week of kettle season, Cadillac Salvation Army Lieutenant Greg Bock is climbing inside and living in a giant red kettle to spread the word about why donating to Salvation Army matters.
Bock has lived in a red kettle before while working for a Salvation Army branch in Cheboygan, and he said it was well worth the effort.
“Our shortfall at Cheboygan in 2016 was only $10,000, so I needed to raise $10,000, and I did it,” he said. “I lived in the red kettle. People donated to get me down.”
Bock’s hope is that while he’s living in the red kettle, people will come by and ask him why he’s willing to sleep in the freezing cold in northern Michigan. He said his reply would be that, if he has to be uncomfortable for a few days for community members to have their needs met, then he’ll do it.
When people visit Bock at the red kettle, he said it will also be a chance to educate them on what services the Salvation Army provides for the community.
They’ll also be able to climb into the kettle themselves and take a picture.
“I get a chance to let them know what percentage of the population in these counties are the people that are working so hard to make ends meet, but sometimes, at the end of the month, there’s not enough money,” he said. “I can tell them how many people come into our food pantry every week to be able to get the food that they need to sustain their families, because let’s be honest, the struggle is real; inflation is sky-high.”
Red kettle ringers will be spread out across town as well, posted at the doors of local businesses from November to December. But there are still several volunteer slots that need to be filled in order to cover every location.
Last year, both volunteers and donations were low, and the Salvation Army’s monetary goal could not be met. Bock is confident they can bounce back in 2022, especially with the help of the giant kettle.
Bock said last season’s shortcomings were likely due to COVID-19, both in the way of people not being financially able to donate and their desire to steer clear of crowds.
Others may simply be wary to stand outside in the cold, COVID or otherwise, but Bock said ringing can be a rewarding experience for the community members who get involved.
“The entire budget that’s raised through that period goes to fund all of our programs throughout the year,” he said. “When you put money in the kettle at Christmastime, in November, December, that in turn equates to services being rendered to somebody who might not know where else to turn for help.”
Cadillac’s Salvation Army branch serves all of Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties, and their combined donation goal is about $160,000. Bock said the donations gathered in each county are given directly back to the communities within that area. So, when people give to their local kettles, they’re giving to fund local programs.
Those who are interested in becoming a ringer for this year’s red kettle season can do so by logging on to registertoring.com, or they can call the Cadillac Salvation Army office.
