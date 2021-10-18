Salvation Army looking for volunteers, donations, people to help

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Salvation Army is looking for volunteers, donations and people to help as it is entering its busy season.
Cadillac Salvation Army Major R.C. Duskin said the first event the office is getting ready for is the Ed Kellogg Food Drive. The drive is how the Salvation Army collects provisions intended to help fill Thanksgiving food baskets. Volunteers for this program hand out flyers to every customer and then collect food that is placed in donated trucks provided by area dealers. Money also is collected to help purchase food to be given away.
Duskin said the event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 and representatives will be accepting donations outside of the Walmart, Save-A-Lot and Family Fare grocery stores in Cadillac, and Roger’s Grocery Store in Lake City. Donations also will be accepted outside of Ebel’s General Store in Falmouth.
“The Fred Kellogg Drive is for Thanksgiving, which we distribute the Tuesday before the holiday. That is at the forefront of our mind,” he said. “Having the Ed Kellogg Food Drive will give us a gauge in what kind of purchasing we need to do.”
Duskin said the drive helps to provide 200 Thanksgiving food boxes throughout Kalkaska, Missaukee and Wexford counties. He also said people who are interested in receiving food boxes for the holiday can start submitting applications on Oct. 25. Applications are done by appointment in the Wright Street Cadillac office and a person must schedule it by calling the office at (231) 775-7131.
Soon after the food drive, Duskin said the annual bell ringing and the Red Kettle Campaign will start on Nov. 12. If a person is interested in bell ringing or volunteering for the Ed Kellogg Food Drive, Duskin said they are asked to go to registertoring.com. He also said they could call the office, (231) 775-7131, if they are not comfortable using the internet or website to do that.
“For donations, sending funds online or to our office would be wonderful. For volunteering, calling our office would be the best way to get set up unless you want to sign up through registertoring.com,” he said. “We are doing sorting the week after the food drive and that is something we would set up through a phone call.”
To learn more about the Cadillac Salvation Army go to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/cadillac.
