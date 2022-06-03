CADILLAC — The invasion of Ukraine by neighboring Russia is something many people living in Northern Michigan know about only through impersonal news reports.
For Maureen Diffley, however, news from that part of the world hits much closer to home.
Having served for years in both Russia and Ukraine, Diffley has a unique perspective on the region and the current conflict between the two countries.
Diffley is a major in the Salvation Army who has ties to the area through her fiance, R.C. Duskin, who also is an officer in the Salvation Army currently serving at the Cadillac office.
From 1996 to 1999, Diffley studied and served with the Salvation Army in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.
During her time there, Diffley said the Salvation Army focused on programs related to drug and alcohol addiction, in addition to the exploding HIV/AIDS epidemic caused by intravenous drug use.
At the time, a mere handful of years after the fall of the Soviet Union, Diffley said there wasn’t really any sort of public health infrastructure in place to deal with problems such as addiction and the spread of disease.
“The government had collapsed and wasn’t performing its basic functions — police, running water ... people weren’t even receiving their wages consistently but they continued to go to work,” Diffley said. “There was a feeling of resilience and initiative at that time.”
It also was a very dangerous time in Russia: Diffley said law and order was basically absent, replaced by crime and mobster violence — murders and reports of missing people were commonplace.
On a couple of occasions, Diffley herself had some close calls, including one instance when a man grabbed her while she was walking down the street.
“I pulled away from him and tried to get around him, almost like playing defense in a basketball game,” Diffley said. “Eventually, other men nearby started giving him looks like he better leave me alone and they were ready to do something if he didn’t.”
A similar scenario played out when Diffley was riding on a train; like the assailant on the street, the man on the train ultimately relented from his assault on Diffley when a group of men nearby indicated they wouldn’t stand for his behavior.
Diffley said Russians often describe the 1990s as the “terrible 90s,” or some variation of that phrase — a chaotic time most would not like to go back to.
When Diffley returned to Russia in 2004 — this time to train as a clergywoman in Moscow, where she also was part of outreach programs for homeless teenagers and young adults — Vladimir Putin was in charge of the country and things were a lot different.
“The oligarchs wanted to pull in the reigns,” Diffley said. “It was a lot more regulated and non-violent.”
At the same time, however, Diffley said people were largely apathetic about politics and ambivalent about their new leader, who had already displayed some concerning authoritarian tendencies.
“They just expected that he would be staying in power,” Diffley said. “They thought they were stuck with him.”
Following her second stint in Russia, Diffley in 2007 was deployed to Ukraine, in the capital city of Kyiv. There she served until 2012 as the regional manager of operations and projects for the Salvation Army, overseeing after-school programs, nutritional support initiatives, elderly support services and programming targeting the spread of HIV/AIDS.
Despite their close proximity, Diffley said Russia and Ukraine are quite distinct from each other.
In Ukraine, the people are much more politically engaged than in Russia, Diffley said. She added that they also seemed to be more apt to take creative risks in business, work with the government in a variety of ways, and were more open and appreciative to religious diversity.
One of the most interesting aspects of the culture in that part of the world, Diffley said, is the intermingling of languages.
She can recall watching shows like “Ukraine Has Talent” or sporting events where one broadcaster spoke to the other in Russian, while the other spoke back in Ukrainian.
Diffley, who speaks fluent Russian, said many people she interacted with spoke both languages to one degree of fluency or another; it would depend on the situation they were in which language they chose to use — speaking Russian at work, for instance, while switching back to Ukrainian at home.
Years before Russia invaded Ukraine, Diffley said she sensed tension between the two cultures.
“Russians seemed to have a dismissive attitude toward Ukrainians, like they were a lower class of Russians,” Diffley said. “And Ukrainians felt the Russian rulers were oppressive toward them, attacking their language and customs.”
Diffley said many Ukrainians also felt that Russia was responsible for the deaths of millions of their people in the famine of the 1920s and 1930s, when Ukraine was part of the U.S.S.R.
Despite the animosity she noticed between people from the two countries, Diffley said she was still very surprised when Russia launched its invasion at the beginning of the year.
“It’s still pretty stunning,” said Diffley, who hopes that the conflict will end in a complete victory for Ukraine.
“Government sovereignty has to remain an important international concept,” Diffley said. “I also hope for better days for Russia. They deserve a better government.”
While the Salvation Army’s role in Russia currently is in flux due to the nature of the situation, Diffley said the organization is still doing a lot of work in Ukraine and she is on the list to be deployed there, possibly within the year.
Much of the work being done by the Salvation Army in Ukraine is related to the processing of refugees from war-torn cities and areas that are close to the front lines. She said the workers also are processing refugees from Russia who anticipate a coming economic depression and further turbulence in the country resulting from the conflict.
“Salvation Army teams are being hit by shelling at night,” Diffley said. “They’re in bomb shelters at night and going to work the next day.”
In addition to processing refugees, Diffley said the organization also is working to bolster the country’s food supply and services for children.
Anyone interested in learning more about and supporting the Salvation Army’s work in Ukraine can go to sawso.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.