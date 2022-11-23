CADILLAC — Judging from the turnout during the annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner giveaway, it’s clear that people are hurting right now.
Lt. Greg Bock, commanding officer of the post, said on Tuesday they handed out 310 Thanksgiving meals, which is double the number they hand out during a typical year.
Bock said with inflation causing the cost of groceries to sky-rocket, they were expecting more need this year but seeing first-hand the extent of that need was surprising even to him.
Bock said many of the people who requested a Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday had never done so before. He said they’re also seeing a lot of new faces every week at the Salvation Army food pantry.
“There is a lot of need out there,” Bock said. “People aren’t thinking about anything more than what they’re going to feed their families for dinner.”
Salvation Army officials were a little concerned that inflation would cut into the donations they receive but so far, that has not been the case.
“We were pleasantly surprised by donations,” Bock said. “People were very supportive. This year the tagline was ‘love beyond inflation.’”
They were able to handle all the Thanksgiving dinner requests this year thanks to donations and discounts from a number of area businesses and organizations, including Eisenga Potato Farms, Ebels, the Ed Kellogg Food Drive and by an anonymous manufacturer in Cadillac that donated all the turkeys. Arvco Container also donated boxes for the dinners to be packaged in.
Some boxed-up Thanksgiving dinners remained at the end of the day Tuesday and they will be handed out Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone in need is welcomed to stop by the Salvation Army post on Wright Street and pick up a dinner.
The Salvation Army is beginning its annual Red Kettle campaign, when volunteers stand outside local businesses and ring bells to raise awareness and money to meet the needs of the community.
Out of the 4,000 hours of volunteer time they need to fill, Bock said so far they’ve filled only 280.
Bock said considering the growing need in the area, it’s crucial that they get as much volunteer support as they can during the Red Kettle campaign, which raises money to help people throughout the year.
“We need those people out there to sound the alarm and compel people to action,” Bock said.
Anyone interested in donating their time during the Red Kettle campaign should call the Salvation Army at (231) 775-7131.
