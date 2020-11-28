A lot of things are different in 2020 and it should come as no surprise that even the holidays are getting impacted by COVID-19.
It is likely that, for some, the recent Thanksgiving holiday was much different than ever before. Holiday shopping's kick-off, known as Black Friday, also was much different in 2020 as the hoards of eager shoppers were not part of the landscape at local retailers, both big and small.
So it should be no surprise that even charitable organizations that work to support those in need also are feeling the pinch caused by the global pandemic.
As a result of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launching a three-week prohibition on indoor social gatherings and several other activities, starting on Nov. 18, the organizers of Project Christmas announced the event's cancelation via Facebook.
In the post, it stated: "It is with great sadness that the Project Christmas Board announces Project Christmas was canceled for 2020. With the last shut down and the great increase in cases, it became clear we could easily become a super spreader of the virus. We work closely with the Salvation Army who are designated as essential, and they will provide help for families."
The decision was made, in part, due to the new restrictions put into place. The restrictions are scheduled to be lifted after Dec. 8, but there was too much uncertainty for the Dec. 12 event. If extended, it would leave little time for Project Christmas partners and clients to come up with a new strategy.
While the event was canceled, the need of the people who rely on the event to help them provide a holiday meal and gifts is not. That need likely is higher in 2020. Realizing the need was still there, organizers of Project Christmas were adamant that these people were not going to be forgotten. Somehow, someway, they were going to help them.
Some of the exact details are not defined, but help has arrived in the form of the Salvation Army.
Kathleen Kelso, who serves on the Project Christmas Board, said the non-profit organization is working with the Salvation Army and that organization has now taken the lead for this endeavor. Earlier this week, the Salvation Army was busy and focused on helping people receive the items needed for a Thanksgiving meal, but now are switching to Christmas and its new responsibilities.
"For many years, we partnered with the Salvation Army. They gave us Toys for Tots and we gave them any items we had leftover," Kelso said. "We have partnered and shared. (The clients) will get food and a gift for children ages 0-14, which is a little different than Project Christmas, which has gifts for children ages 0-18."
Although the registration period was cut short due to the cancellation, Kelso said Project Christmas client numbers were down considerably. She also said they are not sure why.
Cadillac Salvation Army Major R.C. Duskin said they are going to start taking registration calls on Nov. 30 and they will continue through Dec. 4. While the original date for Project Christmas was Dec. 12, Duskin said the program, which he called Rescue Christmas, will be held on Dec. 22.
Depending on the calls that are received, Duskin said registration may be extended another week, but the reason it was only for five days was more about getting goods than anything else. He also said people already registered for Project Christmas don't need to call. Instead, they will be contacted by a representative from the Salvation Army.
"With the supply chain being what it is, we need to get as much lead time as we can get what we need, whether that is toys or food," he said.
As for where the Salvation Army is going to have people come to receive their items, Duskin said that needs figuring out, but some part of it will be at the Salvation Army's Wright Street offices in Cadillac.
As for items that are needed, Duskin said monetary and toy donations are at the top of the list, but they also could use volunteers for the event as well as for bell ringing.
The Red Kettle campaign typically runs in November and December, but nationally, it is anticipated the Salvation Army will be serving up to 155% more people this year with Christmas assistance on a national basis. This includes helping to place presents under the tree, putting food on the table, paying bills, and offering relief from addictions.
For people who wish to help by adopting a family or in another way, they are asked to utilize the Cadillac Salvation Army's website at sacadillac.org. They should then click on the three lines on the top right corner and go to "contact us" to fill out the online form.
He said with registration about to begin for the Rescue Christmas event, volunteers or donors using the website will help to keep the lines open for people seeking assistance. If a person is interested in bell ringing, Duskin said they are asked to go to registertoring.com.
"We are having a difficult time getting bell ringers this season and having enough people available to cover slots would be wonderful," Duskin said. "(The money raised) is not just for the season. A large part of the funds we raise from the Red Kettle campaign goes to about 40% of our budget for the year. With this additional responsibility this year there will be a lot more going toward this seasonal program."
Project Christmas first began in 1989 and was held in an old house near Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Although it’s just a one-day event, the planning takes place all year long, with the executive committee meeting throughout the year. The planning committee starts detailed planning in September, with registration beginning in October. It also is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that pledges to keep at least 90% of all monies spent within the two counties it serves, Missaukee and Wexford.
