LAKE CITY — The Lake City School Board has a new member.
Sam Ball was appointed to the board to fill the seat left by Kristen Kent, who passed away from cancer. Kent was appointed twice to the board, once in 2021 and again in 2022. She worked at Manton Schools for 29 years before coming to Lake City.
“I have known Kristin for a number of years and her commitment to the school, to the students, and staff has always been fantastic but especially the last couple of years where she was able to spend time with on the school board,” Lake City Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said.
“Her knowledge, expertise, and leadership were really critical in a couple of decisions that we’ve had to make over the last year and a half and we valued her time with us as well as her service.”
With Kent being a former teacher, Hejnal said she had a great deal of love for students and the community.
She also earned the respect of her fellow board members. Lake City School Board President Craig Ardis said she brought a lot of knowledge and experience to the district and made everything about the students.
“In her heart, she wanted to do what was best for the kids,” he said.
Ball will now take Kent’s seat on the board. Hejnal said the board was able to dip into its last candidate pool due to one of its policies. Ball was previously interviewed to be on the board in December 2022.
Ball is the owner of Ball Construction and has a high school senior and fifth grader attending Lake City Area Schools. Ball said he decided to pursue the board seat because he felt he could be an asset as a 1998 Lake City graduate and business owner.
“I feel like the role of the board member is to not micromanage the administration, but to support them and help assist them through challenges,” he said.
As he begins his two-year term on the board, Ball said he has big shoes to fill following Kent’s passing.
“Kristin Kent was a terrific human being and I admired her,” he said. “I hope to do as great of a job as a school board member as she did while she served.”
